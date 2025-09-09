Indian-American Tejasvi Manoj named Time magazine’s ‘Kid of the Year’

New York, Sep 9 (PTI) A 17-year old Indian-American girl, who is “working to help seniors identify, report and protect themselves against online scams”, has been named Time magazine’s ‘Kid of the Year’.

Tejasvi Manoj, from Frisco, Texas, was bestowed with the prestigious title for her innovation ‘Shield Seniors’.

“Older Americans clearly need protection, and Tejasvi was determined to provide it,” Time said, adding that her work has earned her recognition as TIME’s Kid of the Year for 2025.

She is also the first such honouree to also be a TIME for Kids Service Star, taking part in Time’s sister publication’s programme highlighting young people making a positive impact.

Shield Seniors is a “website designed to educate the 60-plus demographic about what online scams look like, analyse suspicious emails and messages users upload, and, if the communications prove fraudulent, provide links to report them", Time said.

"The site is currently available in a private preview mode only, pending more R&D and fundraising, but is already — like its creator — making itself known,” it added.

“Just make sure to check up on your loved ones,” she said in an interview with Time. “Make sure that they’re staying safe online.” Manoj, who began coding in eighth grade, was recognised with an honourable mention in the 2024 Congressional App Challenge; delivered a 2025 TEDx talk in Plano, Texas, about the need to build “digital bridges” to all demographics; and makes occasional appearances at local assisted-living facilities, it said.

She intends to major in computer science and minor in AI or cybersecurity.

Time added that Manoj continues to advocate for seniors to become “savvy and independent” in cyber-space, and for their family members to help them gain the necessary experience and confidence.

Her innovation ‘Shield Seniors’ is a work in progress and currently relies on a free AI engine, which limits its power and the size of the audience it can host — hence its private preview status.

Tejasvi’s fundraising work is partly devoted to allowing her to transition to a larger, commercial AI platform, Time said.

“We plan to open it to a wider audience once we secure funding to support broader access,” she said to the publication.

Manoj also has her hands full with several projects other than Shield Seniors.

She is active in Scouting America, plays violin in her school orchestra, tutors Bhutanese refugees online in math and English through ‘Vibha’, a nonprofit involved in workforce and scholastic development in India, the publication said.

She is active in Scouting America, plays violin in her school orchestra, tutors Bhutanese refugees online in math and English through 'Vibha', a nonprofit involved in workforce and scholastic development in India, the publication said.

Manoj also spends time volunteering and serves on the leadership board of the North Texas Food Bank Young Advocates Council. "I started volunteering in sixth grade," she says. "I think it's really important; if you're lucky yourself, you want to make sure other people feel loved and lucky too." In 2020, Indian-American scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao had been named the first ever 'Kid of the Year' by Time for her "astonishing work" using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying.