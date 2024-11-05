Indian-Americans demand arrest and prosecutions of attackers on Hindu temple in Canada

Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian-Americans on Tuesday strongly condemned an attack on the Hindu temple in Canada and demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for it.

"I strongly condemn the despicable attack on Hindu Mandir in Brampton, Canada by a bunch of Khalistanis hoodlums. These gangsters openly attacked a place of worship and the devotees,” eminent Indian-American Bharat Barai told PTI.

“Canadian authorities were aware of this and should have acted to prevent this. Now that this has happened, they must arrest and prosecute these attackers,” he said.

Dr Adapa Prasad, a well-known Indian American community leader, condemned the "well-planned violent attack by misguided Sikh Khalistani separatists” on Hindu Temple and devotees in Brampton, Canada.

“Canadian Prime Minister, Mr. (Justin) Trudeau, should be blamed as he is blatantly fanning hatred against India and Indian Canadians for his personal vote bank politics,” he said.

“It’s startling and scary to watch that a police person was holding a separatist Khalistani flag while other policemen were attacking temple goers with batons along with attacking goons,” Prasad told PTI.

“The Canadian administration seems to be backing terrorists and goons against Canadian Indians and India mortgaging Canada’s national interests,” he said.

Prominent Sikh community leader Jasdip Singh Jassee said that those involved in the attack are not Sikhs. He demanded that the Canadian Government should take strong action against those responsible for it.

“These people are not Sikhs. Sikhs can never do this. Sikhs always stand in protection of Hindus and Mandirs,” Jassee said.

He is planning to take a delegation of Sikh community leaders to a local Hindu temple in the Greater Washington area.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America vehemently condemned “this brazen attack by Khalistanis” on Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton.

“On a Diwali weekend no less, when Hindus are celebrating the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil, we witnessed violent attacks at a Hindu mandir. But, of course, any Hindu who dares to question or resist this is swiftly branded an “Indian agent,” accused of engaging in so-called “transnational repression”,” COHNA alleged.

“Under the guise of “freedom of expression,” Canada continues to hand extremists a free pass, while Hindu Canadians are left to fend for themselves. This is the reality for Hindu Canadians -- gaslit, ignored, and expected to endure. It was yet another reminder of the systemic anti-Hindu hate prevalent in a number of places, including the US,” COHNA said. PTI LKJ ZH ZH