Indian Americans donated over $3 billion to US universities since 2008: Indiaspora

New York, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian-Americans have donated over USD 3 billion to US universities since 2008, according to a new study that highlights the multigenerational multiplier effects of the diaspora community's contribution towards strengthening research, innovation and access to higher education across the US.

In a new research, leading nonprofit organisation Indiaspora said Thursday that Indian-Americans, many of whom credit their undergraduate and graduate experiences at US universities as the foundation of their professional success, are giving back in transformative ways. “Through landmark donations to higher education institutions across the country, the Indian American community is not only honouring the institutions that shaped their lives but also ensuring future generations have access to the same opportunities for learning, innovation, and leadership development,” Indiaspora said.

It noted that since 2008, Indian-Americans have donated over USD 3 billion to US universities, creating a powerful “flywheel effect” that strengthens the US educational ecosystem while reinforcing professional and cultural ties between India and America.

“By investing in universities, Indian American donors who value education are “putting their money where their mouth is. They are also demonstrating a larger commitment to America, supporting Americans of all races, ethnicities and backgrounds to thrive,” Founder and Chairman of Indiaspora MR Rangaswami said.

The research also found that 78 per cent of Indian-Americans hold a bachelor's degree or higher—far exceeding the national average, and Indian students contribute nearly USD 10 billion annually to the US economy, supporting an estimated 93,000 American jobs.

It added that approximately 270,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in American universities.

“Through philanthropic donations to US-based educational institutions, Indian Americans are not only transforming lives today—they are building a meaningful legacy in and for this country and the world: one that multiplies across generations and ensures that American universities will continue to shape future leaders, foster innovation, and advance knowledge for the benefit of all,” Executive Director of Indiaspora Sanjeev Joshipura said.

The research noted that a vast majority of publicly known donations have gone towards medical and health sciences, engineering, and business education.

In addition to professional fields, USD 140 million has been directed toward cultural programming. Endowments for South Asian, Hindu, and Indian studies symbolise the community’s dedication to preserving their cultural heritage while enriching America’s academic landscape, it said.

“The scale of these contributions reflects not just financial investment, but a deep belief in the power of education to inspire innovation and uplift communities,” Indiaspora said adding that as Indian Americans continue to emerge as leaders in academia, industry, and philanthropy, the collective impact on higher education is set to endure for generations to come.

“These philanthropic pathways often reflect donors’ professional roots, creating a self-reinforcing cycle that builds research capacity and strengthens workforce development in healthcare, engineering, and business sectors where Indian Americans excel," it said.

Beyond the major universities, Indian Americans are quietly supporting community colleges, state schools, and city universities, demonstrating a deep commitment to broadening access to education nationwide, the organisation said.

For years, Indiaspora has examined the far-reaching impact of Indian Americans in the United States, most recently highlighted in the 2024 Impact Report produced in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group.