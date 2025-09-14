Indian-Americans driving Texas growth: US Senator

Houston, Sep 14 (PTI) US Senator John Cornyn has emphasised the importance of strong US-India relations and lauded the Indian-American community as a driving force behind Texas' economic growth and innovation during an event here.

The event, the Texas Regional Meet and Synergy Curtain Raiser in Plano, held at the Marriott at Legacy Town Centre on Friday, drew technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and members of the Indian-American business community.

Cornyn also highlighted Indian-American entrepreneurs’ role in fostering innovation, strengthening bilateral trade, and contributing to Texas’s dynamic economy.

Joining him, India’s Consul General in Houston, DC Manjunath, stressed the strength of the India-US economic partnership, noting that Indian entrepreneurs are pivotal in driving collaboration in emerging technologies, creating youth opportunities, and advancing innovation. “We remain committed to initiatives that deepen economic diplomacy and bilateral relations,” he said.

The meet provided a platform for networking, policy discussions, and strategic collaboration among IT services stakeholders, underscoring the growing influence of the Indian diaspora in Texas.

Organised by ITServe Alliance, the event reinforced its role in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and industry dialogue. PTI SHK SKS GSP