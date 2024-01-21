Indian Americans in Boston celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration and Republic Day

Washington, Jan 21 (PTI) Indian-Americans living in the Boston city of the US celebrated the Ram Mandir (Temple) inauguration, which is scheduled for January 22, and India's 75th Republic Day at an event.

The event held at the historic Union Station of Worcester, over 45 miles west of Boston, was addressed by the city of Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty and Massachusetts State Senator Mike Moore.

Mayor Petty issued a proclamation for January 26 as the 75th Republic Day of India.

The proclamation encouraged all residents of the city of Worcester to recognise and participate in its observance and extend “our warmest congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Asian-American communities on the auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In his speech, the mayor highlighted the shared values between India and the USA, underscoring the natural alliance between the two nations.

State Senator Mike Moore, in his remarks, emphasised the natural alliance between India and the United States.

He expressed optimism that the inauguration marked the end of a 500-plus-year struggle and heralded an era of happiness and prosperity for the people.

The event attended by eminent members of the community was organised by the Foundation of Indian Americans – New England. Inauguration of Ram Mandir is a “dream come true” said its president Abhishek Singh.

In his speech, he envisioned the start of a Ramrajya era, characterized by adherence to Shri Ram's principles and a prosperous future.