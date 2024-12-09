Indian Americans in Chicago protest attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian-Americans from Chicago and its suburbs held a protest meeting against recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the United States to step in for their protection. In a video message to the meeting Sunday at a community centre in a Chicago suburb, Congressman Shri Thanedar said he is raising the issue with the US State Department.

“I will continue to fight for the freedom of Hindus to practise their religion in the manner they want,” he said.

Siddhesh Shevade from Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA urged Hindu Americans to contact their local and federal representatives and raise this issue. Laxmi Sarathy, a lawyer, said the community should demand action from elected officials to act for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.

“If the city of Chicago can bring a resolution for Palestine, why not for Hindus of Bangladesh, Sarathy said.

Chicago Kali Bari's Ram Chakroborty said the Hindu community was "quiet" in 1948, 1971 and 1975 but would not remain so any longer.

Nirav Patel from Asian Store Owners Association said that all American Hindus should boycott Bangladeshi products.

Bharat Barai, an eminent Indian American, urged India to allow all “persecuted” Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan residency. He also demanded the deportation of all Rohingya and illegal migrants from India.

If President-elect Donald Trump can say that he will deport all illegal migrants, so why are Indian leaders scared to do a similar thing, he said. PTI LKJ GSP GSP