Indian Americans want Modi to be PM again, says senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu

Washington: Indian Americans want Narendra Modi to be sworn in as the prime minister for the third time as they feel proud of the remarkable development of India under his leadership in the last 10 years, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has said.

Advertisment

C Narasimhan, former MP and industrialist from Tamil Nadu, said he keeps meeting members of the Indian community and they are confident that the BJP would win the elections with 400 seats.

"This (new) Parliament will be a quite successful session for all the new MPs and definitely all (are) going to work together for the growth of India,” the senior BJP leader told PTI in an interview.

Narasimhan was in the US this month meeting members of the Indian Diaspora.

Advertisment

“They are very anxious to see that Modi Ji is sworn in again as the prime minister of this country. This is what I could see and come across,” he said before leaving for India.

He said that the majority of the Indian Americans are supporting Modi.

Referring to the conversations he had with the Indian-American community, Narasimhan said: “He is the only leader who is the number one patriot and who has given a lot of respect to all the Indian community across the globe," he said, adding Modi has created a lot of confidence among the global Indians wherever he goes.

Advertisment

Responding to a question, the former MP said that the ground realities have changed in Tamil Nadu in favour of the BJP under the leadership of K Annamalai.

According to Narasimhan, people in Tamil Nadu now no longer like freebies. “People say that for national integration and even for the state growth and every part of the country's growth, they like only Modi, they love Modi, they have a lot of respect for Modi,” he said.

“So, people of Tamil Nadu, particularly women and youngsters, came out against the Stalin rule. Definitely, they will lose the next elections,” he said, referring to the government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is also the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).