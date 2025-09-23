Indian and Chinese envoys meet Nepal finance minister to discuss cooperation

Kathmandu, Sep 23 (PTI) The ambassadors of India and China on Tuesday separately called on Nepal Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal at Singha Durbar here, following the recent toppling of the K P Sharma Oli government.

Khanal was among the ministers appointed by Prime Minister Sushila Karki soon after taking charge of the caretaker government.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava during the meeting said that India is always with Nepal for extending all types of cooperation.

Srivastava said that India is ready to expedite the implementation of ongoing projects being undertaken in Nepal under Indian assistance and to extend cooperation for uplifting the morale of the private sector of India currently engaged in investments in the Himalayan country.

They also discussed strengthening coordination between the two sides for trade facilitation between Nepal and India, according to Finance Ministry sources.

Finance Minister Khanal thanked India for providing continuous assistance to Nepal.

Chinese ambassador Chen Song during the meeting said that the government of China has always honoured the choice of Nepalese people and assured continuation of Beijing’s assistance to Nepal.

The Chinese envoy also added that the various projects being undertaken in Nepal with Chinese assistance are making satisfactory progress. He added that Chinese investors are interested in making more investments in the Himalayan nation.

Earlier, Finance Minister Khanal asked the Chinese envoy to open a branch office of the Bank of China in Nepal, to simplify procedures for payment of Nepalese exports to China and to encourage Chinese investors to make investments in Nepal.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media. PTI SBP GSP GSP