Indian Army chief Dwivedi calls on Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Oli

Kathmandu, Nov 22 (PTI) India's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi on Friday paid a courtesy call to Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at the Prime Minister’s Office, Singhdurbar.

Similarly, Gen. Dwivedi also had a courtesy call with Defence Minister Manvir Rai at the Ministry of Defence on Friday, according to a Nepal Army statement.

Oli, on the occasion, expressed happiness about the continuation of the tradition of conferring the Honorary Rank of General of the Army to each other’s army chiefs between Nepal and India, according to the Prime Minister’s secretariat.

Oli also underscored the need to further expand collaboration and relations between the two countries.

Gen. Dwivedi said that he felt proud and fortunate to be the Honorary General of the Nepal Army and expressed confidence that he would do whatever possible to further expand bilateral relations.

Earlier in the morning, Gen. Dwivedi experienced a mountain flight and visited the Nepal Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri in Kathmandu where he interacted with the student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course, according to the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Gen. Dwivedi met his Nepalese counterpart Gen. Ashok Kumar Sigdel and discussed matters relating to mutual interest.

The Indian Army chief was conferred with the Honorary Rank of the General of Nepal Army by President Ramchandra Paudel at Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas, on Thursday.

Gen Dwivedi, who is leading a five-member delegation, arrived here on Wednesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sigdel. PTI SBP PY PY PY