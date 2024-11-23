Indian Army chief Gen. Dwivedi visits Muktinath temple in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited Muktinath Temple in Gandaki province of Nepal and offered prayers at the holy shrine revered by Hindus and Buddhists.

Gen. Dwivedi also visited the Western Division Headquarters of the Nepal Army in Pokhara where he was accorded warm welcome by Maj. Gen. Santosh Ballav Poudyal, the Nepal Army headquarters sources said.

Gen. Dwivedi on Wednesday arrived in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit to the Himalayan nation at the invitation of Nepal Army Chief Gen. Ashok Sigdel.

The visiting Chief of Army Staff of India received the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepal Army from President Ramchandra Paudel.

He also called on Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai on Friday and engaged in talks on issues of mutual interests.

He held a bilateral discussion with his Nepalese counterpart Gen. Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters.Gen. Dwivedi will conclude his visit and depart from the Himalayan nation on November 24. PTI SBP PY PY PY