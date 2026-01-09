Indian Army Chief holds talks with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister

Colombo, Jan 9 (PTI) Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi held talks with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera and high-level army officials during a two-day visit to the island nation, aiming to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. The Army Chief was on an official visit to Sri Lanka from January 7-8 in order to enhance military-to-military engagement.

“The interaction focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement, including cooperation for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief and reinforcing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional security, stability & enduring defence partnership,” the Indian High Commission posted on social media on Thursday. The Army Chief was accorded a guard of honour at the Sri Lanka Army headquarters.

He held discussions with Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army. “On the occasion, military vehicles, ambulances and training simulators were also handed over, further reinforcing defence cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations,” it said.

During his visit to the Army War College, Gen Dwivedi witnessed the foundation laying of the India-Sri Lanka friendship sports complex.

Addressing the faculty and student officers, he spoke on the evolving global security landscape, the changing nature of modern warfare and the operational implications. He highlighted the pivotal role of the Armed Forces in nation-building and emphasised the need for integrating niche and emerging technologies into military operations. The Army Chief paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in Sri Lanka during the peacekeeping operations from 1987 to 90. He also visited the Indian Peace Keeping Force memorial to lay a wreath. PTI CORR RD RD RD