Indian arrested in Nepal for possession of semi-liquid gold-like material

Kathmandu, Feb 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested from Nepal's international airport here for possessing almost a kilogramme of concealed semi-liquid gold-like material, the police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police arrested Sharif Ahmed Abdul Gafur on Monday with 855 grams of gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

Gafur landed from Dubai through a Flydubai flight with the gold concealed in three plastic bags, the Nepal Police said in a statement.

He was arrested after the police recovered the yellow metal from him during a security check at the arrival gate.

The police have initiated further investigation by taking the Indian national into custody. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS