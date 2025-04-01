Indian charged in Singapore for creating ruckus on flight, threatening to kill crew member

Singapore, Apr 1 (PTI) An Indian national was charged with criminal intimidation on Tuesday for allegedly causing a ruckus on board a Singapore-bound flight from Sydney and threatening to kill a male crew member.

Kolathu James Leo, 42, faces multiple charges, including using criminal force against a flight attendant and being intoxicated on board, which jeopardised order and discipline, The Straits Times reported.

Leo also allegedly threatened to kill the male crew member, it said.

According to a police spokesperson, following his aggressive behaviour on board the Singapore-bound Scoot flight on Feb 27, Leo was "placed under restraints by the cabin crew for the rest of the journey. Upon arrival at Changi Airport, he was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division”.

The incident occurred when Kolathu, allegedly intoxicated, began shouting mid-flight. He is accused of attempting to detach a seat pocket and hitting the seat in front of him. His behaviour reportedly escalated when the cabin crew attempted to calm him down.

Kolathu is also accused of grabbing the flight attendant’s right wrist.

In a statement on March 31, police said the Indian national became compliant only when he was told that the aircraft would return to Australia if he continued with his disruptive behaviour.

Kolathu is expected to plead guilty on April 22.

If convicted of using criminal force on the crew member, he can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to SGD1,500. As per Singaporean laws, threatening to kill another person carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine, while being intoxicated on board a flight could result in up to a year in jail and a fine of up to SGD 20,000. PTI GS SCY SCY