Indian charged with illegally exporting over 5,000 terrapins from Singapore to Tamil Nadu

Singapore, Mar 20 (PTI) An Indian national was charged in a Singapore court on Wednesday with packing more than 5,000 wild turtles into his suitcases and transporting them from Singapore to India last year.

Rafique Syed Hariza Ali Hussain, 40, was handed one charge each under the Wildlife Act and the Animals and Birds Act for allegedly exporting 5,160 red-eared sliders, known commonly as terrapins, from the Changi Airport here to the Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu on November 7, 2023, Channel News Asia reported.

The terrapins, a common term for any aquatic turtle, are considered wildlife under Singapore's Wildlife Act. According to the National Parks Board, Singapore, the red-eared sliders are native to North America.

They are the most popular turtles in the pet trade and one of the world's 100 worst invasive alien species, the Board says adding, “These turtles are often purchased as juveniles and discarded by pet owners once they mature.” According to the charge sheet, the terrapins were allegedly packed into Hussain's two personal bags prompting the second charge that accuses him of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the terrapins were not suffering unnecessarily.

Hussain, a Singapore permanent resident, allegedly packed and concealed the animals in his bags, which were not ventilated, subjecting them to unnecessary suffering.

For exporting wildlife without written approval, Hussain could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to SGD 10,000, or both. For failing to ensure that the terrapins were not suffering unnecessarily, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to SGD 10,000, or both.

As his charge is amalgamated or groups together all the terrapins involved, he can face up to double this punishment and/or face up to twice the penalties on both counts.

He was offered a bail of SGD 35,000 and is set to return to court next month, the report said.