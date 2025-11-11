Indian Chitravina Maestro N Ravikiran mesmerises Jerusalem's audience

Jerusalem, Nov 10 (PTI) A house full audience at Jerusalem's Crown Auditorium witnessed a captivating performance by renowned Indian Chitravina Maestro N Ravikiran, who presented an enthralling ensemble of Carnatic classical music accompanied by K V Prasad on the Mridangam and Ms Gayatri Shivani on the violin.

The performance, which brought together intricate melodic and rhythmic traditions of South Indian classical music, was received with great admiration by an audience deeply appreciative of global musical expressions. Maestro Ravikiran’s original compositions and spontaneous improvisations, along with the synergy of his co-artists, were met with resounding applause and a standing ovation.

The performance was a part of the International Oud festival, which is seen as a musical fest that brings hearts together, roping in artists across borders, traditions and cultures. The week-long fest has once again affirmed its role as a premier platform for artistic exchange, bringing the world’s finest musicians to Jerusalem and fostering deeper understanding through music.

"From India, with which we have maintained a close and warm relationship for many years, comes to us the 'Mozart of Indian classical music,' N. Ravikiran, master of the 21-stringed instrument, the chitravina", said Effie Benya, the artistic Director of the festival.

"The International Oud Festival is an expression of faith in the power of music to bridge any distance and disagreement. This year, more than ever, we need such a bridge", Benya stressed. India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, also attended the concert and commended the International Oud Festival for "serving as a beacon of cultural harmony, celebrating the shared heritage of string instruments and uniting diverse musical traditions that transcend borders".

The event drew a full house, with over 450 attendees, reflecting the growing appreciation for Indian classical music and its resonance among global audiences.