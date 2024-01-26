Indian community has been anchor of Indo-US relationship: Ambassador Sandhu

Washington, Jan 26 (PTI) The Indian-American community has been an anchor of the Indo-US relationship, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said, emphasising that the diaspora has a great role to play in the development of India.

Advertisment

Sandhu was speaking at his farewell reception on Thursday in a Maryland Suburb of Washington DC that was hosted by Indian-American organisations, including Sikhs of America, Overseas Friends of BJP USA, US India SME Council.

“Indian community here has been an anchor of the fantastic relationship that has emerged,” Sandhu said.

During the farewell reception several members of the Indian-American community, particularly those from the Sikh Diaspora, urged him to do something for his hometown Amritsar and his home State of Punjab after his retirement.

Advertisment

In response, Sandhu speaking in Punjabi said that the Diaspora can do more for Amritsar.

He said that every time members of the diaspora go to Amritsar, they should spend an additional two days in the city and play a role in the development of the city and the state.

"The tourism of Amritsar is like that of Agra, no less," Sandhu said.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, Jasdip Singh Jesse from Sikhs of America, said that Sandhu has made the community proud and has played a very important role in strengthening the India-US relationship.

Under his leadership, the embassy resolved several issues impacting the community.

Adapa Prasad, president of Overseas Friends of BJP USA, said that Sandhu has been the top Indian diplomat during whose tenure the bilateral relationship reached a new height.

Advertisment

He hoped that the country would continue to benefit from his services in one capacity or the other post-retirement.

Elisha Pulivarti, president of the US-India SME Council, presented Sandhu with the “Modern Day Chanakya and Master Strategist” award on the occasion.

Sandhu, 61, retires from the foreign service after 35 years of diplomatic career this month. PTI LKJ RUP RUP