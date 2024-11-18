Indian community welcomes Modi with Sanskrit chants in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: The Indian community in Brazil on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sanskrit chants after his arrival here.

Cultural performances were also held to welcome him in the country.

"A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro," Modi said in a post on X.

A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro… pic.twitter.com/osuHGSxpho — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

"Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents," he said.

Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.