Indian community's rich cultural heritage in Shanghai showcased ahead of R-Day

Beijing, Jan 25 (PTI) Indian Consulate General of Shanghai Pratik Mathur together with the Historical Society of China curated an event “deep diving” into the contributions and characters of India in Old Shanghai in the lead up to 77th Republic Day.

The connection of BUND, a famous landmark along Shanghai city coast line, with Hindi, a 20th-century built gurdwara that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had visited and a visit to sites and places linked with various Indian communities who trace their roots to western Indian region were part of the event ‘Indians in Shanghai.’ Members of the diaspora, local community and diplomatic and consular corps, including colleagues from the BRICS New Development Bank in Shanghai took part in the event.

Leading historians from the Historical Society of China (HSC), Patrick Cranley and Tina Kanagaratnam, explained to participants the rich history of landmarks such as the BUND, a word derived from Hindi language, its meaning and origins rooted in old maritime links, the Shanghai Consulate said in a post on X on Sunday.

“On the eve of India’s Republic Day, Historic Shanghai and Indian CG in Shanghai @PratikMathur1 curated an “Indians in Old Shanghai” walk, a deep dive into the contributions and characters of India in Old Shanghai,” Historic Shanghai (@HistoricSH), the Historic Society of Shanghai, said in a post on X.

The interactions during the event also featured details of the Shanghai Gurdwara, built in 1908. During the Second World War, the Sikh community of Shanghai had volunteered to give the building to the Indian National Army (INA - Azad Hind Fauj) for its use.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose visited this training camp in the city in 1944, it said.

The event also featured descriptions of the brave Sikh warriors from the Indian army and the Ghadar party and visits to the struggle sites where they persevered in the face of tremendous odds to spread the message of independence and freedom, the post on X said.

The gathering also paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore who visited Shanghai multiple times.

The two historians also cited and showcased the links fostered by trading, business and shipping companies including banks, such as Tatas and Hong Kong and Shanghai International Bank, underlining the age-old link the city enjoys with India.

The visitors also had an opportunity to visit sites and places of interest linked with Azad Hind Fauj, Parsee and Dawoodi Bohra Communities and the Sephardic Jewish community, who trace their roots to Gujarat and other parts of Western India such as Mumbai, the Shanghai Consulate said in the post.

A brief video showing the family history of several such families and inspirational figures from city archives was also released on the occasion.

Consul General while felicitating the organisers and historians, underlined the significance of Indian community's cultural heritage and paid tribute to the rich contributions that India's soft power has made to humanity and the founding of the Indian Republic, it said.