Indian company bags contract to build hybrid recycled power plants in Sri Lankan islets

Colombo, Dec 12 (PTI) An Indian company has bagged the contract to build hybrid recycled power plants in three islets of Sri Lanka's northern Jaffna district, a senior minister said here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The decision to award the contract to U Solar Clean Energy Solutions (Pvt) Ltd to build hybrid recycled power plants in Delft, Nainathivu and Analathivu was taken at a cabinet meeting held on Monday, cabinet spokesman and mass media minister Bandula Gunawardena said.

The decision followed a competitive bidding process, limited to Indian suppliers only, initiated after India provided a grant of USD 11 million for the project.

The contract was granted to U Solar Clean Energy Solutions by the cabinet-appointed procurement committee after thorough evaluations, according to a cabinet note. PTI CORR SCY SCY