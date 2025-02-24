Indian company on UK's new sanctions package targeting Russia supply chains

London, Feb 24 (PTI) The UK on Monday marked three years since the Russia-Ukraine conflict with what the government described as the largest sanctions package against Moscow, targeting the country’s military supply chains and producers in third countries – including a company in India.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the latest set of sanctions will target producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods for Russia's military, including microprocessors used in weapons systems.

“These are based in a range of third countries including Central Asian states, Turkey, Thailand, India and China, which is the largest supplier of critical goods for Russia’s military,” the FCDO said.

Inussia Impex Private Limited, described as an India-based company that has exported “Common High Priority goods, including western-produced microelectronics” to Russia, appears on a list of companies named by the FCDO under the heading of “International enablers and suppliers to the Russian Defence Sector”.

It came as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer virtually addressed a meeting of European leaders hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stress that US President Donald Trump had “changed the global conversation” around the conflict and created an opportunity.

Ahead of his all-important bilateral talks with Trump in Washington on Thursday, the British prime minister was keen to stress the importance to “keep dialling up the economic pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia does not hold all the cards in this war because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country, because Russia’s economy is in trouble,” said Starmer.

“So we must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause in fighting… we’re announcing the UK’s largest package of sanctions since the early days of the war, going after Russia’s shadow fleet and going after companies in China and elsewhere who are sending military components,” he said.

According to the FCDO, for the first time the UK is using new powers to target foreign financial institutions supporting Russia’s war machine, including Kyrgyzstan-based OJSC Keremet Bank, disrupting Moscow’s use of the international financial system to support its war efforts.

“As the world marks the grim milestone of Putin’s full-scale invasion entering its fourth year, we cannot and will not turn our backs on Ukraine in their fight for our shared security,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“Lasting peace will only be achieved through strength. That is why we are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position,” he said.

The UK claims its new sanctions package will put further pressure on Putin's energy revenues, a vital source of his funding for the war with Ukraine. Additionally, 14 “New Kleptocrats” – some of whom are fronting strategic sectors of Russia's economy such as Roman Trotsenko, one of the wealthiest men in Russia worth GBP 2.2 billion – are also on the sanctions list. Kleptocracy is a reference to the wealthy Russian oligarchs believed to be funding Russia’s conflict in Europe.

Simultaneously, the UK Home Office has announced a move to widen travel sanctions against such Kremlin-linked elites.

“My message to Putin’s friends in Moscow is simple: you are not welcome in the UK,” said UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis.

“These new measures send a powerful message that we will do what it takes to turn the tables on Putin’s aggression,” added UK Defence Secretary John Healey. PTI AK ZH ZH