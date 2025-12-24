Indian Consular Application Centre operated by VFS Global opens in Los Angeles

New York, Dec 24 (PTI) With a view to streamline consular services for the Indian diaspora, the Consulate General of India in Los Angeles has announced the opening of a centre that will be operated by VFS Global.

The Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) in Los Angeles became operational on December 15 and will provide a range of consular services to the diaspora community in the region.

The specialised centre will offer a range of essential consular services to members of the Indian diaspora, including passport applications, visa applications, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), renunciation of Indian citizenship, police clearance certificate, Global Entry Programme (GEP), and other miscellaneous/attestation services, VFS Global said in a statement.

"The @CGILosAngeles is pleased to announce the opening of a new Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) operated by @VFSGlobal...All India Diaspora Community members can now apply for Passport, Visa, OCI, Renunciation of Indian Citizenship, GEP, Attestation/ Misc. services at above centre,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

The launch of the Indian Consular Application Centre in Los Angeles has taken the total number of ICACs operated in the US by technology services provider VFS Global for the Indian government to 17.

In August this year, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra had inaugurated eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the US aimed at streamlining consular services and making them more accessible, efficient for the Indian diaspora. The eight centres are in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh and San Jose.

Starting August 1, 2025, all consular services including passport, visa, OCI, surrender certificate, life certificate, birth/marriage certificate, police clearance, attestations and more are being provided exclusively through VFS Global Centers.

“Los Angeles has always been an important region and the epicentre of a large diaspora presence. The latest visa application centre in the area is part of the Indian government's vision to ensure services are more accessible to the community," VFS Global Head - Americas Amit Kumar Sharma said in the statement.

"We are extremely grateful and consider this an extended opportunity to work with the Government of India,” Sharma said in the statement.

VFS Global added that the centres are aimed at further enhancing accessibility and convenience for the 5.3 million strong Indian diaspora in the US as well as for those using the services, noting that it remains the exclusive service provider for these critical functions in the US on behalf of the Government of India.

The expanded network introduces several key improvements designed to streamline the application process, including return courier services now incorporated into the standard service fees, and services such as photographs, photocopies, and form-filling will be available at no additional cost within the ICACs.

As of mid-November, VFS Global has processed 363,842 applications and Sharma said that application volume is expected to increase by approximately 70,000, bringing the total to nearly half a million applications per year.

Sharma added that since August 1, 2025, VFS Global has experienced a significant surge in miscellaneous services—including attestation, life certificates, and others. From August 1 to date, it has processed nearly 10,000 miscellaneous applications. New York, San Francisco and Edison have recorded the highest footfall.

He pointed out that weekend availability of services has benefited the diaspora in several ways. VFS also operates a dedicated emergency phone line on Sundays and public holidays for urgent visa cases such as medical emergencies or bereavement.

“Backlogs—especially for passport and OCI applications—have been reduced due to expanded capacity, better scheduling algorithms, and extended service hours. Most centers now offer appointments within few working days, depending on the type of service,” Sharma added.

VFS Global has noted an increase in both passport and OCI applications, with passport applications currently accounting for 52 per cent and OCI applications representing 22 per cent of the total volume.

Sharma said it has also strengthened staffing across high-traffic centers. Training programmes for biometric enrolment, digital document verification, and customer handling have enhanced overall service delivery and reduced customer wait times, he said.

“VFS Global continues its commitment to support the Indian diaspora by ensuring availability, ease of service as well as a quick response time to issues. The additional centers act as additional touchpoints for the diaspora to walk-in and seek help and assistance. Extended work timings and weekend accessibility has ensured more individuals and families are able to access services without being hassled to take a day off,” he said. PTI YAS AMS