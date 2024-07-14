Indian Consulate assists students in Houston amidst power outages after Hurricane Beryl

Houston, Jul 14 (PTI) The Indian mission here in the US state of Texas is assisting hundreds of students from the country who are badly affected by widespread power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl's devastation.

Nearly a million homes and businesses remain without essential services, plunging life in the region into uncertainty due to the impact of the hurricane.

The Category 1 storm, though the weakest type, knocked out power to nearly 2.7 million customers after it made landfall in Texas on Monday, according to US media reports.

Consul General of India, D C Manjunath, personally visited local educational institutions, including the University of Houston, to assess the well-being of Indian students amidst the catastrophe. Despite the challenges posed by the hurricane, the consulate continued its consular services, providing emergency provisions and support.

Reflecting on the situation, Consul General Manjunath emphasised, "None of us are immune to nature's fury. As Houston authorities work tirelessly to restore power, we are committed to assisting Indian students with critical supplies during this challenging time." He also expressed gratitude to local Indian community organisations such as SEWA, BAPS, and VPSS for their tireless efforts in supporting the community during this crisis.

The resilience of Houston residents is being severely tested as frustrations boil over among the millions still grappling with the aftermath of Beryl.

CenterPoint Energy reports that approximately 860,000 customers remain without power, despite restoring service to over 1.4 million since the hurricane struck. The struggle continues for many enduring a week without electricity, forced to discard spoiled food and face uncertain living conditions amidst scorching temperatures.

Hurricane Beryl's toll has been staggering, with at least 11 fatalities in the US and nine in the Caribbean, including three in Houston due to extreme heat exacerbated by prolonged power outages.

Residents of hard-hit areas like Flamingo Island in Fort Bend County have resorted to desperate measures, sleeping in cars or seeking refuge in scarce hotel rooms as their homes remain uninhabitable.

In a glimmer of hope, Indian-origin Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approval for individual disaster assistance, providing much-needed relief to residents facing immense hardship.

As temperatures soar, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Houston area, compounding the challenges faced by those enduring the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl without basic utilities. Local authorities and nonprofits have opened cooling centres to provide respite for vulnerable residents struggling in the oppressive heat.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's call for an investigation into CenterPoint's response reflects mounting public anger and frustration over the utility's handling of the crisis. Vulnerable populations, including those reliant on refrigerated medications, continue to suffer disproportionately amidst the ongoing chaos.

The resilience and unity of Houston's community are being severely tested in the wake of Beryl, highlighting both the strength and vulnerabilities of a city grappling with a disaster of unprecedented scale.

The fallout from Hurricane Beryl has pushed residents of Houston to their limits, with those fortunate enough seeking refuge in hotels while others endure unbearable conditions in their homes or vehicles. Emergency services are stretched thin, responding to a surge in heat-related emergencies as hospitals strive to cope using backup generators.