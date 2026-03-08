Indian Consulate General in Shanghai hosts Vasant Baithak

Beijing, Mar 8 (PTI) The Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted Vasant Baithak with Indian classical music and dance at the Indian Culture Centre.

The event held on March 4 drew a diverse audience of over 1,000 people.

The audience included members of the diplomatic corps, distinguished guests, members of the Indian community, and friends of India from across the world, fostering cultural exchange and harmony, a press release from the Consulate said.

The event also attracted a large number of Chinese in Shanghai, making it the largest gathering of its kind ever organised by the Consulate in the city.

This remarkable turnout holds special significance amid geopolitical turmoil, showing how cultural dialogue and people-to-people connections can build bridges and foster mutual understanding even amid global uncertainties.

Welcoming the gathering, Consul General Pratik Mathur highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “Spring, or Vasant, is a season of renewal, colour, and joy." "Across India, this time of year is marked by festivals, music, dance, and community gatherings that celebrate new beginnings and the vibrancy of life. This evening’s programme reflects that same spirit of harmony and cultural expression.” Presented in the traditional Baithak format, an intimate style that brings artists and audiences closer together, the event featured the elegance and expressive storytelling of Kuchipudi dance, followed by soulful presentations of Indian classical instrumental music, including Sarangi and Sitar recitals, the press release said.

These art forms, rich in philosophy, aesthetics, and spiritual thought, created a warm and engaging atmosphere for a deeper appreciation of India's living cultural traditions, he said.

"Music and dance transcend language and geography; they connect people through shared emotion and human experience. We hope that programmes like Vasant continue to strengthen cultural understanding and friendship between India and among all our international friends present here today,” he said. PTI KJV AMS