Indian Consulate in Guangzhou holds seminar on 'AI for Aspirational India'

Beijing, Aug 17 (PTI) The Indian Consulate in Guangzhou held a seminar on ‘AI for Aspirational India’ in China’s tech hub, Shenzhen, on Sunday for brainstorming ideas and strategies to formulate innovative solutions.

The seminar was organised in association with the Forum of India Professionals in South China (FIPSC) in Shenzhen as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The event was organised “to brainstorm ideas and strategies to formulate innovative solutions to make India Atma Nirbhar in AI technology and achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

An outreach initiative of the consulate, the Forum is a platform for Indian professionals in southern China to discuss issues of interest and acts as a think-tank providing inputs for the government of India's various flagship initiatives.

Consul General Shambhu Hakki made a presentation on New Delhi's various AI-related initiatives, including 'India AI Mission' to empower Indian businesses and entrepreneurs by establishing a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

Hakki also elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to ‘Double AI- Artificial Intelligence for Aspirational India’ and urged FIPSC members to actively contribute ideas for developing affordable AI tools.

Several members of FIPSC also made presentations on leveraging AI for helping Indian MSME, education and health care and steps needed to explore business opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, the Consulate said. PTI KJV NPK ZH NPK NPK