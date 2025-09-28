Indian Consulate in New York marks Ayurveda Day celebrations with panel discussion

New York, Sep 28 (PTI) The Indian mission here celebrated the 10th Ayurveda Day with a panel discussion that focused on nutrition within the ancient Indian medical system.

The panel emphasised how “Ayurveda’s time-tested principles guide balanced nutrition, holistic health & mental well-being,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Saturday.

The theme for this year's Ayurveda Day, which is observed on September 23, was 'Ayurveda for People & Planet,' emphasising that Ayurveda is not just a healthcare system but a science rooted in the principle of harmony between the individual and the environment.

Consul General Binaya Pradhan highlighted the growing popularity of Ayurveda in the US and the increasing interest in its holistic approach.

At the event in New York, 'Nutrition 360', a flagship initiative “promoting mindful and evidence-based nutrition” was officially launched, the Consulate added. PTI MPL MPL