Indian contributions hailed as UK marks 80th anniversary of World War II end

London, May 5 (PTI) King Charles III on Monday led the UK's commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, referred to as Victory in Europe (VE) Day, with a new public poll calling for greater recognition of the contributions of Indians to the war effort.

A 2.5-million-strong British Indian Army, then under colonial rule, fought alongside the Allied forces to defeat Nazi Germany, with victory declared by Britain's war-time prime minister Winston Churchill in May 1945. They were joined by other Commonwealth soldiers from Africa and the Caribbean, an involvement seen as crucial in major battles, sustaining military campaigns and providing intelligence and medical aid.

"We should step up efforts to raise awareness for forces from South Asia, Africa and the Caribbean,” said Sunder Katwala, Director of London-based think tank British Future.

“Nearly half of us don’t know about the Indian Army’s role in World War II, when we’re talking about 2.5 million soldiers. Moments like VE Day 80 are an opportunity for their stories to be heard,” he said.

The think tank released new Focaldata poll findings to show strong public appetite in the UK for more inclusive historical recognition for soldiers from the Commonwealth. It revealed that only 55 per cent of respondents are aware that Indian soldiers of all faith backgrounds fought for Britain in the World Wars. An overwhelming 86 per cent agreed the need to commemorate all those who fought for Britain in the World Wars, “regardless of where they came from”.

“There’s a strong public appetite for remembrance of our history to be inclusive,” added Katwala.

The new research flagged the importance of Commonwealth contributions in the World Wars being taught in British schools as a means of raising awareness and engendering social cohesion. It came as Sergeant Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt, who served in the British Indian Army, joined nine other fellow World War II veterans to issue an open letter through the Together coalition on Monday.

Their open letter reads: “Almost 80 years ago, something remarkable happened. It was the culmination of years of sacrifice, collective action and hardship. Together with our allies around the world and across the Commonwealth, we defeated the scourge of fascism and defended our country, our democracy and our way of life.

“Few of us who fought in that war are still with us today. But those of us who are ask only one thing. That you remember.” Thousands gathered in front of Buckingham Palace gates and along the Mall in central to watch a flypast by the Royal Air Force (RAF) Red Arrows.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were among the senior royals who gathered at the palace balcony for the ceremonial flypast.

The 76-year-old monarch earlier stood to salute as personnel from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies, including the US, Germany and France, joined 1,300 members of the UK armed forces in a march towards Buckingham Palace.

“As we celebrate VE Day, we honour all those who have served in our armed forces,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We are here because of the sacrifices they made and the horrors they endured. This week, I urge the nation to come together and send a powerful message: we will remember them,” said UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Commemorations will continue until Thursday, in commemoration of May 8, 1945, when the Allied Forces formally accepted Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces to mark the official end of World War II in Europe.