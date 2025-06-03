Indian delegation concludes Spain visit, reaffirms 'zero-tolerance' stance against terror

Madrid, Jun 3 (PTI) An all-party Indian delegation has concluded its three-day visit to Spain after conducting a series of meetings with government officials and civil society representatives to highlight India's "zero-tolerance" stance against terrorism and rally global support.

The group, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

"The delegation concluded its visit having effectively communicated India's strategic approach and firm message of zero tolerance towards terrorism to Spanish government leaders, lawmakers, civil society and the Indian diaspora, strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding," the Indian embassy in Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, the delegation met members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee led by Vice President Antonio Gutierrez Limones. It also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In engagements with the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, the delegation stressed that as the world’s fourth-largest economy, "India remains committed to peace, but not at the cost of its sovereignty," read the statement.

It said the meeting aimed to reinforce India’s call to "dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure and end the distinction between terrorists and their enablers".

In a call on Albares, the delegation provided a comprehensive overview of India's approach to countering terrorism.

"Albares conveyed his understanding and conveyed his understanding and the unequivocal support of Spain for India's efforts to combat terrorism and reaffirmed the importance of global peace," the statement said, adding that he emphasised that "terrorism will never prevail and that Spain stood with India in this issue." The delegation, also comprising MPs Rajeev Rai, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Premchand Gupta and Ashok Kumar Mittal, visited the Association of Victims of Terrorism, an organisation that supports over 4,800 victims of terrorism.

They reaffirmed India's unwavering determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms.

"The delegation also emphasised India's diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting a principled, consistent and coordinated global response to terrorism," the statement said.

The group also engaged in dialogue with intellectuals, think tanks and representatives from civil society at a discussion hosted by the Spain-India Council Foundation.

Delegation members stressed India's "staunch resolve to combat terrorism and commitment to peace".

They also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

"The visit of All-Party Parliamentary Delegation to Spain was successful in effectively conveying India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism to government leaders, lawmakers, civil society and the Indian diaspora- strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding," the embassy said in a separate X post.

Its visit was part of India's broader outreach with key international partners to build an international alliance for cooperation in addressing terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI RUK GRS GRS GRS