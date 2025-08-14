Indian delegation discusses drought mitigation with Nepal's Madhes Province CM

Kathmandu, Aug 14 (PTI) A three-member delegation from India's Jal Shakti ministry met Nepal's Madhes Province Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh on Thursday to address the ongoing drought crisis in the region, which has been severely impacted by a delayed monsoon this year.

Madhes Province, a key agricultural region bordering India, has faced significant challenges this monsoon season due to late and inadequate rainfall, threatening the livelihoods of farmers dependent on timely sowing.

The province has recently received some rainfall, offering partial relief to farmers and local communities.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Indian delegation provided valuable insights into the utilisation of groundwater resources to address water shortages in the province.

The delegation assured Chief Minister Singh that a team of Indian technicians would soon conduct a detailed study to assess the availability of groundwater across various parts of Madhes Province.