Indian delegation in Spain reaffirms resolve to build 'safer', 'more compassionate' world

Madrid, Jun 2 (PTI) An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday reiterated India's resolve for a "safer and more compassionate world" during a meeting with an organisation of terror victims in Spain, as it shared New Delhi's experience in confronting cross-border threats.

The group is one of the seven multi-party delegations that have been tasked to visit 33 global capitals as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The delegation arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit in the final leg of its five-nation visit.

"Hosted by Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo, an organisation that stands with over 4,800 victims of terror, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation held a heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience born from terrorism," the Indian embassy in Spain said in a post on X.

"The delegation shared India’s experience in confronting cross-border threats, reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer, more compassionate world," it added.

During the visit, the group will meet members of the Spanish government and civil society representatives to present India’s stance on zero-tolerance against terrorism.

On Sunday, the delegation, which arrived here from Latvia, paid homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

They also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said, "As part of the all-party parliamentary delegation’s engagements in Spain yesterday, I was delighted to meet the Tamil community, who were filled with warmth and love. It was wonderful to connect with so many Indians living far from home." Besides Kanimozhi, the group includes Rajeev Kumar Rai of SP, Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, Ashok Mittal of AAP and Manjeev Singh Puri, Former Ambassador of India to EU and Nepal.

Its visit is part of India's broader outreach with key international partners to build an international alliance for cooperation in addressing terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10