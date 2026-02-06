Indian diaspora aim to set record during dance performance welcoming PM Modi in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Indian diaspora in Malaysia is aiming for a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records with a massive dance performance during the grand welcome event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

Over 750 artists, with numbers expected to touch around 800, will come together for what organisers describe as the "largest number of dancers in a single choreographed dance representing a wide variety of Indian classical and folk dance forms performed by the Indian diaspora".

The attempt will unfold at the 'Selamat Datang Modi Ji' community reception, where Prime Minister Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim are scheduled to address an expected gathering of nearly 15,000 people from the Indian origin community.

"We are expecting about 15,000 people to come and witness the Selamat Datang Modi Ji event,” Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B N Reddy told PTI in Kuala Lumpur.

The high commissioner said that Malaysia has the second largest Indian origin community in the world, and also the third largest Indian diaspora.

He said that the event slogan 'Selamat Datang Modi Ji' — meaning 'Welcome Modi Ji' in Bahasa Malaysia — reflects the warmth and integration of the community.

Shalini Kothari, a member of the organising committee of the event, shared details of the ambitious record bid.

"More than 750 artists are performing at the event. Members of the Malaysian Book of Records will be present... we have already submitted an application before them to record this," she said.

The performance is planned as a single, continuous choreographed sequence lasting about five minutes, with all dancers moving in unison to symbolise unity amid diversity.

It will feature a vibrant mix of Indian dance traditions such as Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniattam and Kuchipudi, alongside folk styles including Yakshagana, Lavani, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Odia, Bihu, Tamil folk and several other regional varieties.

PM Modi will be arriving in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday afternoon and will be addressing the diaspora in the evening.

This would be the third visit of the prime minister to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’, in August 2024. PTI RK GSP GSP