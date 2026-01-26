Indian diaspora celebrates R-Day in Singapore

Singapore, Jan 26 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule led the Indian diaspora community to celebrate the 77th Republic Day event at chancery here.

Dr Ambule read the President's address and congratulated over 1,200 members of the community, who gathered for the event.

Students from the Indian schools performed cultural dances played to traditional music while patriotic songs were played to full applause by the guests.

Team members of the Sarang helicopter squad, who are here for the Singapore Airshow next week, joined the Indian community at the chancery. PTI GS VN VN