Indian diaspora give UP CM Adityanath a warm welcome during interaction in Singapore

Lucknow/Singapore, Feb 23 (PTI) A section of the Indian diaspora in Singapore gave a warm welcome to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who interacted with the community during a programme on Monday.

Various performances were held for Adityanath's two-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The interaction organised in Singapore city reflected the growing connection and cultural bond between the Indian diaspora and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, a statement said.

Students of the Global Indian International School in Singapore performed a 'Ganpati Vandana' for Adityanath.

Addressing a gathering of the Indian diaspora, Adityanath said, "While there was a rush to adopt western culture, the Indian community living thousands of kilometres away in Singapore continues to preserve and promote India's spiritual and cultural values with great strength and devotion." "The children beautifully presented India's classical art form through Ganpati Vandana," he said.

During his address, "Yogi hai toh UP hai" rang throughout the venue.

A young girl brought a sketch of the UP chief minister at the event, who gave an autograph and returned it. Another woman tied him a 'rakhi'.

Swati, another attendee, praised Uttar Pradesh for improved law and order.

"When a saint enters politics, politics becomes an act of devotion... On behalf of the 11.5 crore women of Uttar Pradesh, I will call the chief minister my brother because women in UP have now received a sense of security. Today, women can go out without fear even at night. There is now a fear of the law among criminals." PTI NAV SKY SKY