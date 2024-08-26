Indian diaspora 'living bridge' between US & India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Washington, Aug 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the Indian community in the US state of Tennessee, during which he called them a "living bridge" between the two countries, appreciating their contribution to society, science and the economy.

Singh is in the US on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India.

He interacted with the Indian community at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis on Sunday -- the last day of his visit.

Singh described the Indian community as a "living bridge" between India and the US, fostering close relations and goodwill, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said.

He underlined India’s growth story in the last decade and the immense potential with a promising future.

He also acknowledged the Indian community's efforts in establishing an exhibit of Mahatma Gandhi and placing two honorary 'Gandhi Way' street signals near the National Civil Rights Museum on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019.

The museum has a bust of Gandhi, acknowledging his inspiration for non-violent struggle, the press release said.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian community at Memphis. Their contribution to society, science and economy has been exemplary," Singh said in a post on X after his meeting.

Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) in Memphis -- one of the world's largest and most technically advanced water tunnel facilities for testing submarines and other naval weapons in the US.

His visit to the water tunnel facility came amidst a proposal for the establishment of a similar facility for indigenous design and development in India.

Singh also visited the Naval Surface Warfare Centre at Carderock, Maryland and said he witnessed "pathbreaking" experiments at the facility.

Earlier during the visit, Singh met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.