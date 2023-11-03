Indian diplomat re-elected to serve on UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions

United Nations, Nov 3 (PTI) Senior Indian diplomat Surendra Adhana has been re-elected to serve on the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) at the UN for the term 2024-26.

Counsellor Adhana at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN has been re-elected by acclamation to serve on the ACABQ.

“India secures re-election by acclamation to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions at the @UN for the term 2024-26,” India’s Permanent Representative at UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in a post on X.

She expressed “deep gratitude” to all member states “for their steadfast support and confidence”.

The Indian Mission said in a post on X “Elected Again! India’s candidate, Mr. Surendra Kumar Adhana, has been re-elected to serve on the Advisory Committee on Administrative & Budgetary Questions #ACABQ for the term 2024-26.” The mission expressed gratitude to all the UN member states for their trust and support.

The Advisory Committee is an expert Committee of 21 Members elected by the General Assembly for a period of three years, on the basis of a broad geographical representation. Members serve in a personal capacity and not as representatives of member states, the ACABQ website said.

The major functions of the Advisory Committee, which is a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly, are to examine and report on the budget submitted by the Secretary-General to the General Assembly; to advise the General Assembly concerning any administrative and budgetary matters referred to it; to examine on behalf of the General Assembly the administrative budgets of the specialised agencies and proposals for financial arrangements with such agencies; and to consider and report to the General Assembly on the auditors’ reports on the accounts of the United Nations and of the specialised agencies, the website said. PTI YAS PY PY