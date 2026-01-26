Indian diplomatic missions in China celebrates R-day with diaspora

Beijing, Jan 26 (PTI) Indian diplomatic missions in China on Monday celebrated the 77th Republic Day along with the Indian diaspora.

In Beijing, Ambassador Shri Pradeep Kumar Rawat unfurled the tri-colour flag and read out extracts of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

The stirring chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai resonated in the celebrations as everyone joined in rendering the national song with pride and a spirit of unity, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

A thematic exhibition traced the history of Vande Mataram, highlighting its powerful role in uniting the nation during India’s freedom struggles.

The programme included several cultural programmes.

A vibrant cultural programme was organised as part of the celebrations. Kathak dancer Yu Feifei, a disciple of Guru Shri Thribhuwan Maharaj, mesmerised the audience with a graceful performance.

In Shanghai, Consul General of India, Pratik Mathur, hoisted the tricolour.

The event, marked by pomp and splendour, was attended by over 400 Friends of India from the local Indian diaspora, Chinese community, and the diplomatic and consular corps, including 20 Consul Generals representing our European Union friends and partners, a post by the Consulate on X said.

Addressing the gathering from the sprawling new Chancery Grounds, Mathur highlighted the new facilities and momentum being witnessed in bilateral relations, including the beginning of daily air flights from Shanghai to Indian cities and the resumption of tourist visas and fillip to bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

He also highlighted global summits, including the AI Impact Summit next month and the BRICS summit later this year, and warmly welcomed participation by international stakeholders and partners, the Post said.

He also inaugurated a special art exhibition commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, which was followed by a special public singing recital by the entire orchestra and gathering.

Commemorating the 129th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mathur released a special music video with archival Chinese photo content and subtitles.

Called “The Patriot's Path in Shanghai: Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj in Shanghai”, was warmly received by one and all as an ode to the motherland from our immortal Founding Father Netaji, the Post said.

The cultural event showcasing cultural heritage was inaugurated with a commemoration of UP Diwas, including a fashion exhibition which showcased the wonders of Indian silk as presented by world-famous Benarasi silk sarees from the most ancient living city of Varanasi.

Representing the Chinese local community, tabla impresario Mandy Chen presented the rendition of Hindustani classical music as represented by Raag Darbari.

The culmination of the cultural performances was followed by an Indian culinary festival showcasing Indian food and cooking traditions from around the country, it said. PTI KJV AMS