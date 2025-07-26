Indian drug peddler gets bullet injury, five arrested with narcotics

Kathmandu, Jul 26 (PTI) Five Indian nationals have been arrested from different parts of Nepal in the past 24 hours on charges of possessing narcotic drugs.

A drug peddler carrying brown sugar sustained bullet injury in his left leg during a police action, said Janak Bahadur Shahi, spokesperson at Narcotic Drugs Control Bureau of Nepal Police.

Mohamad Islam, 36, from Kishangunj district in India, was shot while trying to run away during a police action in Bhadrapur Municipality of Jhapa district of Eastern Nepal Saturday morning.

The police recovered 110 grams of brown sugar from Islam, who is undergoing treatment at the Provincial Hospital in Bhadrapur.

In another incident, Sekh Sabilakhtar, 37, a resident of East Champaran in India, was arrested in Rapti Municipality of Chitawan district on Saturday morning along with 671 kgs marijuana.

During a security check, 43 packets of marijuana were recovered from a false box above the driver's cabin of his Indian registration number plate bearing truck, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin. Sabilakhtar has been taken into custody.

In the third incident, three persons, including Tabsun Ara, were arrested along with 58 grams of brown sugar from Kachankawal Rural Municipality of Jhapa district Friday night.

The 29-year-old Indian woman from Bihar was heading towards Nepal on foot with two accomplices from India carrying the contraband, police added. PTI SBP NPK NPK