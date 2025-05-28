Indian Embassy in Iran says taken up missing Indians’ case with Iranian authorities

Tehran, May 28 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here on Wednesday said it has strongly taken up with Iranian authorities the case of three missing Indian citizens, all from the same family, who went missing after reaching Iran.

“Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy did not, however, clarify when and where the three Indians went missing in Iran.

The Embassy said it has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be “urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.” “We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy,” it added in the post. PTI NPK NPK NPK