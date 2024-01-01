Indian embassy in Japan sets up emergency control room following tsunami alerts

Tokyo, Jan 1 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Japan on Monday set up an emergency control room for Indians wanting any assistance in the wake of the tsunami alerts issued by the authorities after a series of strong earthquakes jolted the country's western coastline.

Japan issued tsunami alerts and told people to evacuate seaside areas after a series of strong quakes on its western coastline on Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

According to media reports, the quake started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of the quake-prone country's main island.

"The Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance," the Indian mission in Tokyo said in a post on X.

According to the statement, the numbers given by the Indian embassy are +81-80-3930-1715 (Mr Yakub Topno), +81-70-1492-0049 (Mr Ajay Sethi), +81-80-3214-4734 (Mr DN Barnwal), +81-80- 6229-5382 (Mr S Bhattacharya), +81-80-3214-4722 ( Mr Vivek Rathore).

The embassy also provided two email ids--sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in and offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in.

"The embassy is in regular contact with the authorities concerned. Please follow instructions of the local government," said the embassy in the statement.