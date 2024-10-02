Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates 155th Gandhi Jayanti with special programme

Kathmandu, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here in Nepal commemorated the 155th Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday and organised a special programme to highlight the importance of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and young singer Saraswati Khatri of Sur Sudha band performed hymns and musical compositions dedicated to the Father of the Nation, an embassy statement said. Representatives from the Nepal Charkha Pracharak Guthi - a social organisation that focuses on uplifting women, and Tulasi Smarak Mahagauthi also participated in the celebrations, the statement said.

On the occasion, the ambassador also felicitated sanitation workers of the embassy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the embassy organised a seminar on Swachhata in the embassy premises.

During Tuesday's event, the ambassador felicitated students of Kendraiya Vidyalaya in Kathmandu for participating in 'Kavya Pratiyogita' on Swachhata organised by the embassy. PTI SBP PY PY PY