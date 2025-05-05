Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates 75 years of ICCR

Kathmandu, May 5 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted a cultural evening and alumni meet on Sunday to mark 75 years of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in the presence of former Nepal president Rambaran Yadav who was the chief guest at the event.

The event celebrated the Nepal-India friendship through music and dance performances by ICCR Nepal students and alumni, according to a press release.

On the occasion, former president Yadav reminisced about his own experience as an ICCCR scholar and lauded the age-old historical and civilisational ties and strong cultural and people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Navin Srivastava underlined the ICCR’s pivotal role in strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between Nepal and India’s continued commitment to foster these ties. PTI SBP GSP GSP