Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Independence Day; felicitates widows, kin of Gorkha soldiers

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by felicitating widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and disbursing their dues worth NPR 53.3 million.

The celebrations began at the embassy premises in Kathmandu with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Navin Srivastava.

The ambassador also conveyed his greetings on the occasion to diaspora members in Nepal and video clips of President Droupadi Murmu's speech to the nation broadcast overnight were shown.

Widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces were felicitated by the embassy by disbursing their dues worth NPR 53.3 million (NPR 5.33 crore).

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by the students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the "friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity".

Taking to X, Foreign Minister N P Saud wrote, "As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!" Officials from the Indian Embassy, along with representatives from the government of Nepal and Chandragiri municipality, jointly inaugurated the Shree Bishnudevi Secondary School's new building on the occasion. The school has been built with the Indian government's grant of NPR 69 million under a post-earthquake reconstruction in the education sector.

This was followed by the inauguration of ‘Shilaphalakam - a memorial plaque dedicated to the spirit of sacrifices of veer’, the Indian Embassy posted on X.

A ‘Mitti Ki Yadein’ session was also held, wherein a video was showcased depicting unique facets of village life in India and Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava, administered the ‘PanchPran Pledge’ to the Indian diaspora and the embassy’s officials.

The Panch Pran includes -- resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, the strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation.