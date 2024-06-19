Indian embassy in Nepal organises Yoga demonstration & Ayurvedic camp ahead of Yoga Day

Kathmandu, Jun 19 (PTI) The Indian embassy in Nepal on Wednesday organised a Yoga demonstration on the banks of the Phewa Lake in Pokhara, the famous tourist hub of Western Nepal, ahead of the 10th International Yoga Day.

The world celebrates June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after its proclamation by the United Nations on December 11, 2014.

The event aimed to promote the ancient practice of Yoga for health and well-being, according to a press release by the Indian Embassy here.

“The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, including officials of the local administration, members of various local Yoga organisations, retired Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army, and staff of the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara,” it said.

The celebration began early in the morning with a series of yoga sessions led by experienced yoga teachers.

These sessions showcased a range of asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation techniques.

“Participants were guided through the physical and mental benefits of each practice, emphasising Yoga's holistic approach to physical and mental health,” the press release said.

In collaboration with Pokhara University, the Indian Embassy also organised a yoga demonstration and health consultation with Ayurvedic practitioners for the university's students and faculty members.

Reputed Yoga instructors delivered lectures on the benefits of Yoga and its practical utility in day-to-day life, especially for the youth, the press release said.

Vice Chancellor of Pokhara University Professor Prem Narayan Aryal, who was the Chief Guest at the function, thanked the Indian embassy for organising the event and encouraged the student participants to explore the benefits of Yoga to lead mindful and healthy lives.

In a UN address in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a day for yoga on June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Subsequently, the UN adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Its first edition was observed in 2015. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS