Indian Embassy in Nepal organises yoga demonstration outside Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu, Jun 7 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a yoga demonstration at the premises of the revered Pashupatinath Temple here on Friday ahead of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The X account of the embassy posted photos of the participants engaging in various asanas on their yoga mats.

The event was organised to create greater awareness about yoga and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, the embassy wrote on X.

The Pashupatinath Temple, situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati, is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal.

The embassy said that in keeping with this year’s theme of yoga for women empowerment, a lecture-cum-demonstration on the health benefits of yoga was also organised for the girls and women of Maiti Nepal, an NGO that works for the welfare of women and fights against human trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a UN address in 2014 suggested a day for yoga on June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Subsequently, it was adopted by the United Nations and the first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015.