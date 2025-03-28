Indian Embassy in Thailand issues emergency helpline after massive quake

Bangkok, Mar 28 (PTI) After a massive 7.7 magnitude quake jolted Thailand and Myanmar, the Indian Embassy here on Friday issued a helpline number and asked all Indian nationals to contact it in case of emergency.

The earthquake, with an epicentre in the Mandalay city in Myanmar, struck at midday at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey. At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar and 730 others were injured.

At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.

"After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported," the Embassy said in a post on X.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218," it said.

"All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," it added in the post on X. PTI NPK GRS GRS