Indian embassy organises special programme in Lumbini to mark Buddha Jayanti

Kathmandu, May 23 (PTI) The Embassy of India in Nepal organised several events in Lumbini, the birthplace of Siddhartha Gautam, as Buddhists around the world marked the 2,568th Buddha Jayanti on Thursday.

Advertisment

In collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and the Lumbini Buddhist University, the events organised by the Indian embassy on May 22 saw participation by eminent Buddhist scholars from India and Nepal with an academic symposium on “Buddha Dharma and Global Peace” at the Lumbini Buddhist University near the India-Nepal border.

In his welcome remarks, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava pointed out that India and Nepal’s shared Buddhist legacy and heritage have been bonding the people of the two countries for centuries.

The participants shared their insights on the relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings in the modern world, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

Advertisment

The scholars also highlighted the unparalleled and rich Buddhist linkages between India and Nepal. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' graced the special event as the Chief Guest.

A painting exhibition and cultural evening were also organised at the sacred Garden of Lumbini on the occasion.

On the occasion, Prachanda inaugurated the painting exhibition with the theme ‘Lord Buddha and his teachings’, depicting paintings on various aspects of Lord Buddha's life and teachings.

Advertisment

The cultural evening, organised on the eve of the Buddha Poornima included vibrant performances showcasing the shared Buddhist heritage and traditions of India and Nepal.

It began with traditional chanting by Buddhist monks from the Hinayana and Mahayana traditions. Other performances included a dance recital entitled ‘Shweta Mukti- the Feminine Glory of Nirvana’ by Kavita Dwivedi and her dance troupe from India; a poignant rendition of Bhajans and Dhamma songs by celebrated Indian vocalist Subhadra Desai; and a soulful medley of Buddhist songs by the renowned Nepali music group ‘Sur Sudha’ led by Surendra Shrestha.

Culture occupies a special place in India and Nepal's bilateral relationship, and such events strengthen the bond of friendship and harmony between our two countries, said the prime minister of Nepal. PTI SBP PY NPK NPK