Indian Embassy welcomes ‘enthusiastic’ Independence Day celebrations in Ireland

London, Aug 15 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Dublin on Friday welcomed the “enthusiastic” participation from the diaspora in its 79th Independence Day celebrations, which came against the backdrop of a recent spate of violent attacks on Indians in Ireland.

Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra led the flag hoisting ceremony, followed by a cultural event showcasing Indian arts and culture on the grounds of the embassy in the Irish capital.

“Embassy of India, Dublin celebrated the 79th Independence Day with enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora and friends of India,” the embassy said in a social media statement.

“Ambassador H.E. Akhilesh Mishra hoisted the tricolour and read out the Honourable President’s message to the Indian diaspora,” it reads.

The festivities followed Mishra’s meetings with the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, at Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday during which he reassured the envoy about the safety of Indians who have made a home in the city, which will remain the place of a “hundred thousand welcomes”.

“Dublin is a great city. It is a city of proud, welcoming communities, with a wonderful history. It has much to offer those who live, visit, work, and study here,” said McAdam.

Mishra earlier also held talks with the police chief, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, to discuss the recent attacks on Indian nationals.

“The Ambassador deeply appreciated the excellent cooperation between Garda (Irish Police) and the Embassy and the Commissioner’s reassurance to the Indian community of their seriousness in dealing with recent incidents of attacks on Indians,” the Indian Embassy said.

It came days after the Ireland India Council announced the postponement of its annual “India Day” celebrations which were planned in Dublin for Sunday, amid security concerns for the community.

Earlier this week, Irish President Michael D Higgins condemned the “despicable attacks”, which he said obscured the “immeasurable benefits” the people of India have brought to the life of the country.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has expressed concern that the “majority” of recent attacks on members of the Indian community “appear to have been carried out by young people”.

He was speaking after a meeting with representatives of the Ireland India Council and the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland on Thursday.

The minister was quoted in Ireland’s ‘The Journal’ as saying: “Attacks on individuals because of their inherent characteristics including race are abhorrent to the values of our republic and are condemned by any right-thinking people. What I find most concerning about these attacks is that the majority appear to have been carried out by young people.” The justice minister said he has been informed that Garda Juvenile Liaison Officers are “engaging with the respective communities and youth groups on the matter”.

O'Callaghan also said that he has been engaging "extensively" with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and that Harris has "taken action to support the Indian community".