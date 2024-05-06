Indian envoy Baglay and Australian Foreign Minister Wong discuss bilateral ties

Canberra, May 6 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner to Australia Gopal Baglay met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday and held substantial discussions on the entire range of matters in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia is set to touch new heights, the High Commission of India in Canberra posted on X.

"High Commissioner was honoured to call on Foreign Minister @SenatorWong. Cordial and Substantive conversation on the entire range of matters in bilateral cooperation between India and Australia," it said, sharing a photograph of the meeting.

The meeting between Baglay and Wong came days after the Australian media reported that Canberra expelled two Indian spies in 2020 for allegedly trying to “steal secrets” about sensitive defence projects and airport security.

In New Delhi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal when asked to comment on the Australian media reports, dismissed them as "speculative reports." "Look we really have no comments to make on those reports. We see them as speculative reports and we have no comments to make on them. So that is how we look at it. It's not our policy to do so, on such matters especially," he said on May 2.

India is an increasingly important trading partner of Australia, which is trying to reduce its economic reliance on China. India and Australia are also fostering stronger military ties as members of the four-nation Quad grouping that also includes the US and Japan. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY