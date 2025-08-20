Indian envoy discusses trade and energy with US Congressmen

Washington, Aug 20 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday held a meeting with US Congressman Warren Davidson to discuss bilateral relationship between Washington and New Delhi and briefed him on the recent developments on trade and energy.

The meeting with Davidson, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance and International Financial Institutions, comes after a “productive discussion” with Representative Pete Sessions, Chairman of the Congressional Sub-Committee on Governmental Operations in the US House of Representatives.

After his meeting with Davidson, Kwatra in a social media post said, “Welcomed his support on many facets of India-US partnership, and briefed him on recent developments on trade and energy aspects.” In the discussion with Sessions, Kwatra in an X post said he briefed him on India's position on recent developments, including trade, and exchanged views on energy security and the growing hydrocarbon partnership between both countries.

On Tuesday, Kwatra held a “fruitful discussion” with Representative Marc Veasey, Vice Co-Chair of the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives.

Kwatra said he briefed him on India’s position on recent developments and underlined the importance of “fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade to further strengthen our partnership”.

The ambassador also spoke to Congressman Michael Baumgartner on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the India-US partnership and New Delhi’s perspectives on mutual trade and energy ties.

The series of meetings come amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India. This includes 25 per cent for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

India has called the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable”.

India said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Meanwhile, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday in New Delhi that Moscow has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil. PTI GSP GSP