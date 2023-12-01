Indian envoy discusses US-India strategic ties with Chairperson of US House Armed Services Committee

Washington: India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has met Congresserson Mike Rogers, the Chairperson of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, during which they discussed the India-US bilateral strategic partnership including in defence and science and technology domains.

Advertisment

Sandhu’s meeting with Rogers on Thursday comes after the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue in New Delhi last month. This year the India-US defence cooperation saw advances with deals on ship repair, jet engine manufacturing, defence industrial roadmap and positive language in the National Defense Authorisation Bill.

“Wonderful to meet again with Chairperson House Armed Services Committee Representatives Mike Rogers,… and take forward discussions on strengthening India US strategic partnership, including in Defence, S&T (science and technology), iCET (initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, and knowledge domains,” Sandhu said in a post on X after the meeting at the US Capitol.

An 11-term Republican lawmaker from Alabama, Rogers is considered to be a China hawk and has consistently taken a tough stance on China.

In 2021, Sandhu had good interaction with the representative when he was a ranking member.

In October the Ambassador met Congressperson Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee as part of his bipartisan outreach.