Indian envoy falls ill while hiking in Nepal; airlifted to hospital

Kathmandu, Dec 13 (PTI) Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava fell ill on Saturday while hiking in Nepal's Lalitpur district, and was airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment, officials said.

Srivastava experienced sudden health problems during the hike at Champadevi hill in the district situated north of Kathmandu, according to sources at the Nepal Army.

“The ambassador suddenly fell ill during the hike, and he has been airlifted in a Nepal Army helicopter to Kathmandu and admitted to the hospital,” said an official at the Nepal Army headquarters.

He was admitted to Grande Hospital on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The envoy might have experienced altitude-related problems, but his condition returned to normal, said an army official. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS